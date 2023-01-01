USC vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 1 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The USC Trojans will play the Washington State Cougars in college basketball action.

The Trojans have played well, having won 11 times in their 14 games of the season and coming up with a winning record in this one. They are in good shape and look settled for the first challenge of the new year.

While the Cougars have had an inconsistent season so far and have lost their last three games. They will be under a lot of pressure to perform in the upcoming game, given the season is on the line.

USC vs Washington State Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL USC +100 +2(-115) o133.5(-110) WASHINGTON ST. -120 -2(-105) u133.5(-110)

USC vs Washington State Match Details

Fixture: USC vs Washington State

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 3:00 pm EDT

Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

USC vs Washington State Key Stats

The Trojans have done well this season offensively to earn over 72 points per game on average. Most of the effort has come from Boogie Ellis, who has over 16 points per game playing 32 minutes on average per game this season. Drew Peterson's contribution is noteworthy too, due to his assisting and FG conversion capabilities.

The team has overall done well but needs to be cautious with their approach while being on offense as the high number of turnovers has hampered them a lot, making things more difficult for them. They can still take pride in good defensive work which has helped the team win games.

The Cougars, on the other hand, have managed to score around 68 points per game on average this season. The duo of TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye have done well, both contributing over 13.8 points per game this season with the former being in the leading position.

The team has lacked good solid assisting partnerships and defensive attributes, which has not helped their cause. They will need more for the players in the upcoming games as with less than three blocks and less than five steals per game on average, they can't challenge other teams.

USC vs Washington State Betting Prediction

The Trojans have played well away from home and come into the game off a motivating run. Both defensively and offensively, they have better options to explore. While the Cougars have struggled in the last few games with a weak defensive setup, they are at a disadvantage in this contest. They have also not performed well against teams with a win percentage of over 0.600 making things more difficult for them in the encounter.

We should expect the Trojans to find the right match and cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, USC, +2(-115)

