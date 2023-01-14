Utah vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

On Saturday night, the Utah Utes (12-6) will travel west to California to take on the USC Trojans (12-5).

Utah were dominated by UCLA 68-49 on Thursday as the absence of All-Pac-12 center Branden Carlson stymied the Utes' offensive attack. Junior Rollie Worster was the only Ute to score in double-figures as they shot 36% from the field.

Carlson is a game-time decision for Saturday, but he did travel with the team to UCLA, heightening the chances he will get the green light.

Utah vs. USC Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Utah Utes +3.5 o134.5 +150 USC Trojans -3.5 u134.5 -182

Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans Match Details

Fixture: Utah Utes at USC Trojans

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Galen Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Utah Utes own a 1.06 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 82nd in the nation. USC has the 103rd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.98. Utah does well to average in all key stats but in the open three rate and the rim and three rate metrics. Conversely, the Trojans are in the top 40 in both those defensive key categories.

The Utes own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, cut, finishing at the rim, half-court, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up shot types. Additionally, they are in the top 80 in finishing at the rim, half-court, and pick & roll shot types regarding SQ PPP. Conversely, the Trojans range 50-100 in defending those three shot types.

The Trojans have a 1.09 AdjOFF SQ, the 60th-best mark in the country. Utah has posted a 0.99 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 124th in the country. The Trojans are in the top 50 in shot selection and rim & three SQ PPP. The Utes are in the top 40 in defensive shot selection and rim & three SQ PPP.

The Trojans are in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, isolation, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition. Utah does well in defending all shot types, not just those in which the Trojans have high-frequency numbers.

Utah vs. USC Prediction

The ShotQuality data likes the Trojans with the points here, and I don't blame it. Utah loves to set up in the half-court and run its offense through the bigs, but the Trojans have defended those shot types well.

Meanwhile, the Utes star center remains questionable for this game, and if he can't go, the Trojans should easily cruise to a home victory. However, even if he can go, the Trojans match up well and have homecourt advantage.

Prediction: USC -3.5 (-118)

