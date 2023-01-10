The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the NCAA at the Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday (January 10).

The Commodores are off to a mixed 8-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're seventh in the Southeastern Conference and are coming off a 85-52 loss against the No.20 Missouri Tigers in their last outing. Their bench kept them in the game.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers, who're a brilliant 13-2 on the season, are second in the same conference as the Commodores. The Volunteers are on an impressive four-game winning streak and are coming off a 85-42 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Olivier Nkamhoua led the scoring charts with a 21-point performance.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt Commodores +1100 +18 (-110) O 133 (-110) Tennessee Volunteers -1800 -18 (-110) U 133 (-110)

The Commodores are battling it out to stay alive in the conference with eight wins and seven losses. Their away record is 1-2. The team is just above the average mark in offense, scoring 71.2 6 points per game, which ranks 181st in the country, while conceding 68.1 points per outing, which ranks 158th in the nation.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, are ranked No. 5 in the nation and are playing like one of the best teams. They started the season with 13 wins in 15 games. Their home record is a perfect 7-0. The team is averaging a decent 75.4 points per game, which ranks 110th in the country, and conceding only 52.5 points per outing, which ranks second best in the nation.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers: Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores @ Tennessee Volunteers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10; 09:00 pm

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers: Prediction

The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games against a team with an away record winning percentage of less than .400. They're 5-0 against the spread against a team with a losing away record. They're 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

Tennessee has completely dominated Vanderbilt, winning their last ten meetings, and the trend should continue.

Final Prediction: Tennessee -18 (-110)

