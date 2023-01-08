Vikings vs Bears: Prediction: Who will win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - Vikings are the NFC North Champions - NFL Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, for the NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears during the last week of the 2022 NFL season. The current point totals are 43.0, and Minnesota is a 7-point road favorite.

In regards to their previous five encounters with Chicago, Minnesota has a 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS record. Minnesota defeated Chicago 29-22 in Week 5 but was unable to cover an 8.5-point spread at home.

Minnesota has a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they must win and hope that Arizona loses to the 49ers.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings -305 -7 (-110) Over 43 (-105) Chicago Bears +255 +7 (-110) Under 43 (-115)

Vikings vs Bears Match Detils

Fixture: Minnesota at Chicago Bears

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Soldier Field, CH, Illinois

Vikings vs Bears Key Stats

After suffering a crushing 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, Minnesota's record for the year dropped to 12-4 SU and 6-9-1 ATS. The NFC North championship has already been secured by Minnesota. They'll likely be the No. 3 seed going into the tournament.

If Minnesota defeats Chicago and Arizona defeats San Francisco, which looks doubtful, Minnesota will take second place in the NFC. They will be motivated to continue this trend even if the team hasn't dropped two straight games in 2022. Before that poor performance in Week 17, Justin Jefferson had amassed 35 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns across three games. Keep a watch on him.

Chicago (3-13) has lost nine straight games after suffering a crushing 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 17. Their sixth ATS loss in seven games came as a result of failing to cover a 4-point spread.

In five consecutive games, Chicago has failed to score more than 20 points. Additionally, they've given up at least 31 in six of their last nine games combined. In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago is already planning ahead and aiming to secure one of the top two picks. If Houston defeats Indianapolis and Chicago loses to Minnesota, Chicago will get the first draft pick.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Prediction

Chicago's defense has been terrible lately as they give up 5.0 yards per carry. They rank 29th in opposing red-zone conversion (64.9%) and dead last in the NFL in terms of running touchdowns allowed (29), so I anticipate Minnesota's offense to turn things around and win the tie.

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110)

