Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7) will visit the (#19) Clemson Tigers (15-4) on Saturday. Virginia Tech, a dark horse to win the ACC this season, has lost six straight conference games and now sits 12th in the conference standings.

Mike Young's squad brought back starters Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor while adding All-Horizon transfer Grant Basile but have yet to figure it out in conference play. Clemson had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday by Wake Forest 87-77.

They played without starting guard Chase Hunter, who averages 14 points per game. He is questionable with a foot injury for Saturday's tilt against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Virginia Tech Hokies +2 o145 +112 Clemson Tigers -2 u145 -135

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies at Clemson Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Virginia Tech Hokies own a 1.11 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 46th in the nation. Clemson has the 105th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.98. VT does poorly in all key stats but spacing and shot-making, where they are in the 81st percentile or better. Conversely, the Tigers are in the 76th percentile or worse in those defensive categories.

The Hokies own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, half-court, isolation, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up shot types. They are in the top 40 in all those shot types in SQ PPP. Conversely, the Tigers are outside the top 200 in catch & shoot three-point, midrange, and post-up but inside the top 100 in off-screen and the half-court.

The Tigers have a 1.06 AdjOFF SQ, the 91st-best mark in the country. VT has posted a 0.96 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 67th in the country. The Tigers are in the top 60 in spacing and shot-making, placing in the 80th percentile or better in both categories. The Hokies are in the 41st percentile or worse in defensive spacing and shot-making.

Clemson is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, half-court, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up.

On the other hand, VT is in the top 150 in defending all those shot types except midrange, where they own a 0.79 (316th in the country) and post-up, with a 0.90 SQ PPP (241st in the country).

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction

The Hokies desperately need wins as they continue to spiral in conference play. Clemson remains ranked and is in good shape in the conference standings, but star guard Chase Hunter missed Tuesday's contest with a foot injury, and sharpshooter Alex Hemenway remains out with a foot injury of his own.

If neither can go, the Clemson offense will take a hit against a VT defense desperate to hinder their opponents. So grab the under in this conference matchup.

Prediction: Under 145 (-110)

