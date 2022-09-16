Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins: Odds, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 49 wins at a winning percentage of 0.343. They have a negative home record of 22-49 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 59 wins at a win rate of 0.410. They have a negative home record of 29-43 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals have suffered this season due to inconsistency.Both scoring and pitching have been poor. Lane Thomas is the only bright spot with some consistency.He has an OPS of 0.725, 49 RBIs, 15 home runs at an average of 0.252 this season. Pitching has been poor for the Nationals, with every pitcher having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

The Marlins have struggled this season.They are not scoring enough and pitching is also a problem for them. Garrett Cooper has contributed to the team in scoring. He has an OPS of 0.741, 8 home runs, and 48 RBIs with an average of 0.259 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 181 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.02 this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins match details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @Washington Nationals

Date & Time: September 16, 2022, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MIAMI MARLINS -132 -1.5(+134) o7.5(-105) WASHINGTON NATIONALS +120 +1.5(-145) u7.5(+100)

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins best picks

Josiah Gray will start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 5.06, 145 Ks with a WHIP of 1.37 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 10.80 and 3 Ks.

Jesus Luzardo will be on the mound for the Marlins. He has an ERA of 3.81 with 85 Ks this season. In the last seven days,he has an ERA of 13.50 and 3 Ks.

Both players have played poorly in September. The result will depend on who performs better in this game. Jesus will be the pick of the game due to a better away record.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins prediction

Both teams have struggled this season. The game is going to be high scoring due to the form of the pitchers. The Marlins will look to exploit it and score better in this game.They are coming up with a win and are more settled going into the game. The Nationals have not scored enough in the last couple of games and are at a disadvantage due to this.

Prediction :- The Marlins will win this game.

