Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins on Sunday in MLB action.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 50 wins at a winning percentage of 0.352. They have a negative home record of 24-49 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Marlins, meanwhile, are in fourth place in the National League East, with 59 wins at a wining percentage of 0.404. They have a negative away record of 30-44 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Nationals have been very inconsistent this season. Both their scoring and pitching have been below average. Lane Thomas has been their only bright spot. He has an OPS of 0.731, 50 RBIs and 16 home runs at an average of 0.252.

The Marlins have struggled this season as well.They are not scoring enough, and pitching has been a problem for them. Miguel Rojas has contributed in scoring with an OPS of 0.610, six home runs and 33 RBIs with an average of 0.236.

Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching, and the team is very dependent on him. He has an ERA of 2.43, 181 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.02 this season.

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins match details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: September 18, 2022; 1:35 pm EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MIAMI MARLINS -120 -1.5(-105) o7.5(-110) WASHINGTON NATIONALS +158 +1.5(-110) u7.5(-110)

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins best picks

Anibel Sanchez will likely start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 4.56, 35 Ks with a WHIP of 1.31 this season.

Sandy Alcantara could be on the mound for the Marlins. He has an ERA of 2.43 with 181 Ks this season. In the last seven days, he has done great. Alcantara has played well against the Nationals.

The result of this game could depend on his performance, making Alcantara the pick of the game due to his current form.

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins prediction

Both teams have struggled this season. The game is going to be interesting, and the Marlins will look to exploit it and score.

They are coming off a close loss and need to return to winning ways. The Nationals would be wary of the Marlins attack and will look to play to their strengths.

The Nationals have a chance of winning despite being underdogs due to poor scoring from the Marlins.

Prediction: The Nationals to win

