Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics are set to face off. They currently sit last in the National League East and the American League West division, respectively.

Washington and Oakland are coming back from a win against better opponents. Both teams can look to end the season on a positive note. With two very underwhelming records (Washington 43-85, Oakland 48-81), their playoff hopes are over.

However, their recent performances have certainly helped them gain some confidence. Both teams have a point to prove, as much to themselves as to anyone else. Some of the best games are where pride is at stake, and this should be that kind of match. It will be interesting to see if there is some grit and determination on display in this one.

The Nationals just finished their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. They lost that series 1-2, at home, leaving fans disappointed. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves against the Athletics. Another home series for Washington offers a chance for redemption.

The Oakland Athletics were pretty impressive in the four-game series against the New York Yankees. After losing two games in a row, the Athletics leveled the series in emphatic fashion. Don't forget, the Yankees are top in the AL East. This should help boost team morale for this game against the Nationals.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 07:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals -115 +1.5(-190) U 8 (-105) Oakland Athletics -105 -1.5(+160) O 8 (-115)

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics best pick

In his last appearance, Cole Irvin produced a magical performance against the Miami Marlins. Irvin was magnificent with eleven strikeouts to his name. The pitcher is now back after almost a week's break and Oakland can expect him to come out all guns blazing.

Everything this year has been comparatively better for Cole Irvin. His statistics are much better compared to previous years. Irvin's last game was his career-best performance. With this in mind, there's really no better option available. Cole Irvin is on a roll and is the definite best pick of the game.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics predictions

This is definitely going to be a tight game as both share similar form this year. The overall statistics do not lean towards any particular team. With such a difficult game to call, it may be best to look at the scoring. Their head-to-head record does suggest high scoring encounters. In a nothing-to-lose situation, this series will at least be an entertainer for the fans. Expect this to be a high-scoring one as well.

Pick/Prediction: Oakland Athletics 1st 5 innings O 4.5 (-115) .

