Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies play the second game of a four-game set today at Citizens Bank Park.

The Nationals are by far the worst team in baseball, and this week they managed to become even worse. After losing Juan Soto and Josh Bell, they may not win a series again this season.

"AN ABSOLUTE BOHM" - @Phillies

Pitching in this one, Josiah Gray for the Nationals and Kyle Gibson for the Phillies.

Gray was part of the Max Scherzer trade deal from LA. Having spent a full year in Washington, it does not appear that he will be the one to fill the shoes left behind by Sherzer.

Gibson was also traded in the middle of last season. After posting a 2.87 ERA in the first half of the 2021 season, Gibson made an All-Star appearance for the Texas Rangers. He was traded two weeks later. Unfortunate for Philly, Gibson left his All-Star talents in Texas. Since joining the Phillies, he has an ERA of 4.78.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 7:05 P.M. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

"The @phillies are back at it again tonight..." - @citizensbankpark

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Total Runs Nationals +1.5 (-114) Yes (-115) Over 3.5 (-102) Phillies -1.5 (-105) No (-115) Over 5 (+102)

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The Philles have averaged 4.7 runs a game in their last ten games; their offense is hot, and they have the pleasure of going up against Josiah Gray. Bettors should expect a barrage of hits from their bats.

Phillies Over 5 Runs (+102)

With the departure of Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Lane Thomas is the Nationals' home run leader (10).

As previously stated, neither starter in this game has been noteworthy this season. They are both liable to be lit up, but they perform better in the first inning for some reason. Gray has given up a run in the first inning just once in his last five starts, and Gibson has made five straight starts without giving up a run in the first.

No Runs in the First Inning (-115)

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Nationals have very little going for them, and the Phillies are trying to fight off St. Louis for the final Wild Card slot. While the bettors will have a hard time betting on the Nationals again this season, the odds for Philly are too good to pass up. While Gibson is no stud, Philadelphia should still win handily.

Philadelphia -1.5 (-105)

