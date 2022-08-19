Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI and Predictions August , 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play the second game of a four-game set Friday in Southern California.

The Nationals took the first game of this series in dramatic fashion. Both starters gave up a solo home run, and the game was decided in the ninth inning, where the Nats put up two runs to win 3-1.

Pitching in this one are Paolo Espino for the Nationals and Blake Snell for the Padres.

In mid-June, Espino made the jump from the bullpen to the starting rotation. He's been serviceable in that role, and while he is not a world beater, he's accomplishing what the Nationals need at this point in the season.

Snell has been unhittable of late. Snell has allowed one run or less in seven of his last eight starts. He is precisely the starter San Diego wants on the mound as they try to hold on to the final Wild Card slot in the National League.

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres

Time & Date: Saturday, August 19, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Nationals +1.5 (+132) Yes (+105) Over 2.5 Runs (-106) Padres -1.5 (-160) No (-135) Over 5 Runs (-102)

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Best Picks

Snell has been mowing over batters in his last four starts, averaging 8.5 Ks, making his prop today appropriately placed at 7.5. However, avoiding strikeouts is one of the only things the Nationals do well. The Nats average fewer than 7.5 strikeouts a game — the third-best in the league. Snell's streak of hitting his strikeout prop will end today.

Blanke Snell Under 7.5 Ks (-132)

Blake Snell has 105 strikeouts on the year.

Given Espino's great ability to give up runs and the fact that Snell is on a streak that is begging to come to an end, runs should come early in this one. The Padres bats will undoubtedly be more active than they were yesterday. Bettors should expect some long balls early.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+105)

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres Prediction

The Padres are fighting for their lives as they barely hang in the playoff picture. They need to make the most of a series when they are playing a team that is 40 games under .500. With Snell on the mound, this should be an easy win for the Friars.

San Diego -2.5 (+100)

