"What an embarrassing stretch. Guys gotta get it together" "Why do I keep supporting this team?" - San Diego Padres fans devastated by loss to Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres were defeated 3-1 by the Washington Nationals. It was a big upset victory for the Nationals over the Padres, who are one of the top teams in the National League. Given that the Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Padres just a few weeks ago, this win probably feels even better.

Manny Machado was the lone scorer for the San Diego Padres, hitting a solo home run to avoid a shutout. Unfortunately, the rest of his team did not find the same level of success.

The Padres are 6-9 since acquiring Juan Soto, a move that was supposed to elevate the team. Instead, this trend of losing winnable games is becoming alarmingly common.

moon @ayayron20201 @Padres Why do I keep supporting this team? @Padres Why do I keep supporting this team?

They certainly have the talent to compete with any team in the MLB but something just is not clicking for them.

Juan SoLow @619tarheel @Padres Out of excuses jus a losing culture with a bunch of players who lack confidence. Just lost to a triple A team @Padres Out of excuses jus a losing culture with a bunch of players who lack confidence. Just lost to a triple A team

The Padres boast one of the best duos in the league, but can't seem to translate that talent into wins.

Chad Stelse @chads4g63 @Padres This has been embarrassing lately. I’m so tired of losing with this stacked team. @Padres This has been embarrassing lately. I’m so tired of losing with this stacked team.

The Washington Nationals have not been good this season, with a record of 40-80. Losing to a team with twice as many losses as wins cannot be great for morale.

Henry’s Take @henrys_take @Padres Another loss to a bad team. Another game with little offense. Another game with a terrible closer performance. @Padres Another loss to a bad team. Another game with little offense. Another game with a terrible closer performance.

The San Diego Padres had hoped to be World Series contenders this season, but that is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Mįçhæł @Michael08308762 @Padres Yup we might as well call it a season and get ready for next year @Padres Yup we might as well call it a season and get ready for next year 💀😂

With Fernando Tatis Jr. not making his return in 2022, there are no reinforcements coming to the aid of this team.

The Padres had plenty of opportunities to drive in runs this game, but just couldn't get it done.

jasonh @jasonhval @Padres Padres try to score a run with Runner(s) in Scoring Position challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) @Padres Padres try to score a run with Runner(s) in Scoring Position challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)

The talent to be a championship team is present in San Diego, but a championship caliber team is unlikely to lose against the Washington Nationals.

As it so often happens, this loss enraged the die-hard fans, but they'll continue to support this team through it all.

It was a tough loss for the San Diego Padres and their fans to stomach, but they have the talent to bounce back.

The San Diego Padres cannot allow the loss against the Washington Nationals to define their season

The Padres will almost certainly be playing meaningful games in October, so long as they can break out of this slump. They have all the pieces they need to win the big games and just have to put it all together.

That is, of course, easier said than done. Perhaps this loss to the Washington Nationals is exactly the motivation the Padres need to turn things around.

