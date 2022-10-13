West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 13 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) will host the Baylor Bears (3-2) on Thursday for a vintage Big 12 matchup. The Mountaineers are winless in conference play and desperately need a result, and the Bears are 1-1 in the Big 12 after a loss last week against #9 Oklahoma State.

It's been almost a year exactly since these two matched up; Baylor was in the top 5 in the country and handled WVU with a score of 20-45. Both sides have shown flashes this season, but Baylor has been the more consistent team coming into Thursday.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Baylor Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under West Virginia Mountaineers +3.5 (-1114) +136 Over 54.5 (-104) Baylor Bears -3.5 (-106) -164 Under 545 (-115)

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Baylor Bears Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 7.00 PM EST

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Baylor Bears Key Facts

The offensive comparison between WVU and Baylor is nearly identical, but on paper, the Baylor defense will be the advantage in this game. The Mountaineers average 38.2 PPG on offense, compared to Baylor's 37.4 PPG.

WVU's offense, led by quarterback JT Daniels, hasn't been a problem this season. The offense has a deep list of weapons focused around RB Donaldson and WR Ford-Wheaton. Ford-Wheaton has hauled in an impressive 35 receptions for 400+ yards and 4 touchdowns.

He's undeniably Daniel's favorite target, and when he's open, WVU can be lethal. Running back CJ Donaldson leads the rushing attack with almost 400 yards and 6 touchdowns, but will likely be out for another week while recovering from a nasty concussion. Baylor's defense allows just 20 PPG, but other Big 12 teams have consistently put up 20+ against them.

Baylor's offense is led by QB Blake Shapen, who has just 1 more touchdown and interceptions than WVU's Daniels. The Bears will focus more on hammering their run game with Richard Reese for 400 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

WVU has a very limited secondary due to injuries and has been allowing 30 PPG. Shapen will certainly be planning all week to take advantage of that and get the air attack going early and often, only helping Reese break loose.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Baylor Bears Betting Prediction

The Mountaineers are desperate for a win, and Milan Puskar Stadium on a Thursday night is a tough road game for anybody. The offense is capable of putting up real points and the deep backfield will make up for Donaldson being out.

Given WVU's defensive habits this season, expect a lot of points in this game. WVU gets the result at home and pulls the conference upset.

Prediction: WVU Moneyline (+136), Over 54.5 (-104)

