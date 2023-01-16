Who Will Win? Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks - Wild Card Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers and close out this Super Wild Card Weekend.

The underdogs went 5-1 at the spread this weekend, and the Buccs will look to add to that total. Hosting the Cowboys, they are the (+2.5) underdogs, which is an odd line given their regular-season records.

The Cowboys finished the year 12 - 5, and the Buccs closed out the season with a losing record of 8 - 9. However, that piss poor record was good enough to win their division, so they have the honor of hosting this first-round matchup.

While on paper, Dallas should slaughter the home team, things rarely go the way they should in the playoffs.

Dallas has a fantastic history of choking in the playoffs, and everybody knows what Tom Brady is capable of -- especially when he's an underdog.

This will be a tight, fun game that should be the perfect way to close out this insane first round of the playoffs.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Cowboys -2.5 (-110) -150 Over 45.5 (-110) Buccaneers +2.5 (-110) +130 Under 45.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 08:15 p.m ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Best Picks

Tampa Bay's defense is the only reason they are not golfing in the Bahamas this weekend. They have been one of the best in the league all season long, and they will be called upon today.

Every game this weekend has gone over, but tonight will not be the high-scoring shootouts that we have seen in all the other games.

Pick: Under 44.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Prediction

As previously stated, this will be a great game, and a reasonable argument can be made for either side in this one. Dallas has a fantastic team this year, and they may finally be able to make some noise in the playoffs. The Cowboys have yet to make much as a conference title game since winning their last Super Bowl in 1995.

Tampa Bay has not been impressive this season and closed out the season with three losses in their last five games. Limping into the playoffs, he would be a very easy bet against this team. However, it is never advisable to count out the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady loves to do what seems impossible, and as long as he still has a pulse, he's capable of picking up a victory.

Prediction: Tampa Bay (+130)

