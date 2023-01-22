Wichita State vs. SMU Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wichita State Shockers are off to a 9-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the American Athletic Conference. They are coming off a loss against the Memphis Tigers (88-78) in their previous outing. James Rojas scored 19 points for his team, but it wasn't enough to seal a win for them. They will now take on the SMU Mustangs, who are on a 7-12 start to the season, eighth in the same conference. They managed a win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (79-76) in their last outing. Bryant Selebangue led the scoring charts with a 24-point performance that helped the team with a 3-point win. They will now host this game at the Moody Coliseum, where they will look to add to their winning start. The Shockers, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing start.

Wichita State Shockers vs. SMU Mustangs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wichita State Shockers +105 +1.5 (-110) O 133.5 (-110) SMU Mustangs -125 -1.5 (-110) U 133.5 (-110)

The Shockers have had a mixed start to the season where they seem to be struggling. Their conference record is a poor 2-4 at the moment, whereas their away record is 1-5. The team is way below the average mark in offense, averaging 66.1 points per game, which ranks 319th in the nation, along with 33.2 offensive rebounds, while conceding 63.8 points per game, which ranks 43rd in the nation.

The SMU Mustangs are even worse compared to the Shockers in the conference. Their conference record is also 2-4 whereas the home record is poor at 2-4. The team is also below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.6 points per game, which ranks 257th in the country along with 32.1 offensive rebounds, while conceding 72.6 points per game, which ranks 275th in the country.

Wichita State Shockers vs. SMU Mustangs: Match Details

Fixture: Wichita State Shockers @ SMU Mustangs

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum, University Park, Texas

Wichita State Shockers vs. SMU Mustangs: Prediction

The Mustangs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home. The Shockers have a 5-1 advantage over the Mustangs in their last six meetings. The two teams are facing a similar situation in the conference and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The Mustangs will definitely have a home advantage as they face Wichita today.

Final Prediction: Wichita +1.5 (-110)

