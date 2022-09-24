Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Georgina Rodriguez’s stunning outfit as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend shares gym workout snaps

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has received the seal of approval from Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo for her latest outfit post on Instagram.

Being a model by profession, Georgino Rodriguez boasts a significant amount of following on social media. Meanwhile, her status as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend has only seen her attract more eyeballs.

Georgina, who has over 39 million followers on Instagram, has often left her fans in awe with her social media posts. Her latest post, which has already garnered around 3.4 million likes on the popular photo-sharing application, is no different.

Ronaldo's partner shared two images of her in gym gear, attracting significant attention on social media. She can be seen rocking an all-black workout outfit and a black cap, while also flauting her Christian Dior handbag.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is among those who have been impressed with the model's pictures. She expressed his admiration for Georgina by liking the post and commenting under it.

Antonela left a pair of fire emojis under Georgina's post and has already attracted over 850 likes herself. It is evident that they do not have a rivalry like their partners Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have established themselves as the best players of this generation, winning 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them. Their efforts to be the Greatest Of All Time have also seen them forge a fierce rivalry.

Ronaldo, for example, suggested that Messi did not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or last year. Antonela and Georgina, though, appear to have a much better relationship if their social media activity is to go by.

In fact, Messi's wife has interacted with Georgina's Instagram posts in the past as well. Antonela liked and left three fire emojis under one of the model's posts in July.

Georgina was seemingly promoting Alo Yoga, a popular clothing brand based out of the United States, in her latest post. Antonela has also been spotted promoting the label on her social media.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this term?

Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has found the back of the net six times and provided eight assists in 11 matches across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has found his playing time limited at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He has started only three games for the Red Devils this term, scoring just one goal in the process.

