Team India fans take selfies with Ed Sheeran’s lookalike at Old Trafford stadium amid ENG vs IND 2025 Manchester Test [Watch]

Team India fans mobbed popular British singer Ed Sheeran’s doppelganger on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. In a video circulating on X, Indian fans can be seen taking selfies one by one with the lookalike.Notably, Sheeran is a popular figure both in India and the UK. The 34-year-old singer and songwriter has given several hit songs, including Shape of You. He enjoys a following of 49.2 million on Instagram.Sharing the video on X, England’s Bramy Army wrote:“There’s an Ed Sheeran lookalike at Old Trafford and India fans are queuing up for a selfie.”Watch the video below:For the unversed, Ed Sheeran performed concerts across six cities in India, including Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru, in January and February earlier this year.“I really feel the love here” – When Ed Sheeran expressed his love for India Ed Sheeran expressed his gratitude for the warmth he received from Indian fans during his multi-city concerts earlier this year. He said (via Hindustan Times):“I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places, and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling the vibe inside them, you can never read how people feel.&quot;&quot;I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that,” he added.During his stint, Sheeran met several B-Town celebrities in India, including Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma.Meanwhile, in the fourth Test, India were 294/4 at the time of writing, with Washington Sundar (41) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) at the crease. They are trailing by 17 runs.The tourists must win or draw the game against England to stay alive in the five-match series. They are trailing by 1-2 following a 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord’s. India's only win came in the second Test at Edgbaston, where they won by 336 runs.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.