"Adley Rutschman is getting traded" - Fans predict All-Star catcher's departure in light of Samuel Basallo's $67M contract extension

Having earned All-Star selections in both 2023 and 2024, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has experienced a frustrating 2025 season, struggling with both consistency and fitness.
While the primary catcher has been struggling, the Orioles have decided to strengthen the position by offering top prospect Samuel Basallo an eight-year, $67 million contract extension.
The club and the player are currently finalizing the deal, as insider Jeff Passan announced on X on Friday.
"BREAKING: Catcher Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing an eight-year, $67 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Basallo, who just turned 21, is one of the best prospects in baseball, and less than a week after being called up, he has a long-term deal." Passan posted
Reacting to the news, several fans wondered if this may spell the end of Adley Rutschman's time at Camden Yards.
"Sounds like Adley’s getting traded this offseason" a fan commented
"Are they gonna trade Rutschmann? 🤨" another fan commented
"Uhhh what does this mean for Adley?" another fan replied
"Adley no longer part of future plans, it appears." antoher fan responded
"Adley's cooked" another fan shared
"This is so disrespectful to Adley" another fan posted
Adley Rutschman suffers latest injury setback, returns to IL with oblique strain
Batting only .227 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs so far this season, Adley Rutschman's productivity at the plate has seemingly fallen off a cliff compared to 2023 and 2024, when he finished with 20 and 19 home runs, respectively.
Besides his performance at the plate, Rutschman's fitness has also been a major issue; the catcher has struggled with injuries. Having already missed about five weeks of the season due to a left oblique strain earlier in the year, the 27-year-old has now suffered an injury in his right oblique, signaling a potential return to the IL.
Seeing the Orioles seem to trust top prospect Samuel Basallo, while Rutschman continues to struggle, fans' assumptions that Adley will eventually lose his starting role at Camden Yards might not be far off.