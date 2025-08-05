Orioles legend opens up on new role with team: "You got Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday"

After joining the Orioles via a trade in February 2008, Adam Jones became a fan favorite at Camden Yards. The former center fielder spent 11 seasons with the team, earning five All-Star selections, four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award.

Despite retiring in September 2023, Jones is still serving the team he loves as an an advisor to the general manager and community ambassador. He started working in his role in January.

Jones talked about his excitement at continuing his association with the O's. He also joked that he still considers himself one of the "faces of the franchise," alongside Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday.

"With the Orioles, it's been great," Jones said on Tuesday (1:35), via the the "Baseball isn't Boring" podcast. "Obviously, my love for them, my representation for them over the years has always been first class. ... I know they got some really good looking young men, we got Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday.

"But, I just wanted to get back (in Baltimore). ... I have ties to the Padres, I have ties to the Diamondbacks, I could reach out to other teams, but there's nothing more fulfilling than winning in Baltimore. When the city is rocking, and the Orioles are doing good, there's no better feeling. I just want to be a part of giving back to that."

The Orioles have endured a difficult 2025 season

The Baltimore Orioles were excellent in 2024. Powered by excellent performances from Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday, they pushed the Yankees in the race for the AL East title.

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Expectations were high heading into the 2025 season. However, things have not gone according to plan. Having struggled for consistency all season, Baltimore is at the bottom of its division with a 51-62 record.

