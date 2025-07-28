  • home icon
  Wedding bells on the horizon for Gunnar Henderson as his fiancée Katherine Lee Bishop celebrates bridal shower with her close friends

Wedding bells on the horizon for Gunnar Henderson as his fiancée Katherine Lee Bishop celebrates bridal shower with her close friends

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 28, 2025 23:33 GMT
Gunnar Henderson with his fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop (Images from - Instagram.com/@katherinelee_bishop)
Gunnar Henderson with his fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop (Images from - Instagram.com/@katherinelee_bishop)

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson and his partner, Katherine Lee Bishop, reportedly first crossed paths while attending Auburn University. There, Henderson played for the Auburn Tigers Baseball team while Bishop pursued the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

The pair eventually began dating and have been going strong ever since. The couple decided to take their relationship to the next level in February of 2024, as they announced their engagement.

With their wedding date inching closer by the day, Bishop celebrated her bridal shower on Monday. She later shared snaps from the occasion on her Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Katherine Lee Bishop's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@katherinelee_bishop IG Stories)
Screenshots of Katherine Lee Bishop's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@katherinelee_bishop IG Stories)

With most baseball players choosing to schedule their weddings in the offseason, Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee Bishop will also be taking their vows this winter.

With the Baltimore Orioles having struggled for consistency all season and currently sitting at the bottom of the AL East, it seems likely that Henderson and co. will be heading into the offseason break once the regular season comes to a close in September.

Gunnar Henderson and his fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, enjoy the 4th of July at the ballpark

While most of the country enjoys a day off to celebrate the 4th of July, for big league baseball players, it is just another normal day at the office. However, they are usually able to enjoy some time with their loved ones after the day's game is over.

As the Orioles traveled to Atlanta to take on the Braves at Truist Park, Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, joined him on the field after the O's registered a hard-fought 3-2 win.

She later shared a series of snaps on Instagram from that evening.

"A really good 4th of July!!!!" Katherine Lee Bishop captioned her Instagram post

Their trip to Atlanta proved to be memorable for Gunnar Henderson and Orioles fans, as the team managed to win all three games against the 2021 World Series winners. However, such dominant series wins have not been repeated nearly often enough in 2025.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
