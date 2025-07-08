Gunnar Henderson drops adorable romantic message to fiancee Katherine’s post

While Baltimore Orioles All-Star Gunnar Henderson has not been able to replicate the form he showed last season on the field, he is set for a major milestone off the field later this year.

The former rookie of the year is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Katherine Lee Bishop in November. The duo spent the 4th of July weekend together in Atlanta as the Orioles took on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series.

Katherine shared a post on Monday from her time at Truist Park, posing with the All-Star shortstop. She captioned the Instagram post:

"A really good 4th of July."

Gunnar Henderson had a adorable response to the post as he commented:

"Love ya Kat."

Katherine's post came in the wake of the Orioles' 2-1 win over the Braves in Sunday's series finale. The win concluded a three-game sweep of the hosts by Baltimore.

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine reportedly met during their time at Auburn University, where Henderson played college baseball in his sophomore year. The duo has been together since and got engaged last year before the Orioles shortstop earned his first All-Star selection.

Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine Lee celenrstes Orioles star's special day

Last month, the 2023 Rookie of the Year celebrated his 24th birthday. His fiancée, Katherine, shared a heartfelt message for the Orioles star on his special day. She posted a snap of their time together at a beach on Instagram, writing:

"Happy Birthday my love."

While Gunnar Henderson failed to make the All-Star team this year, he was happy with the selection of his teammate Ryan O'Hearn. Katherine shared a congratulatory message for the Orioles first baseman and wife Hannah after his first All-Star nod.

"Soooo happy for y'all @hannahohearn !!!!!!!" Katherine Lee wrote on her Instagram story.

Gunnar Henderson will be hoping to turn things around in the second half of the season as the team continues to languish at the bottom of the American League East standings with a 40-49 record.

