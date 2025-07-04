Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine sends a heartfelt message to Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah after the first baseman earns maiden All-Star nod

After being named a 2025 MLB All-Star Game starter, Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, received a congratulatory message from Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee. Batting .294 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs so far, O'Hearn has been one of the few bright spots of an otherwise tough season for the Baltimore Orioles this year. At the moment, the O's are languishing at the foot of the AL East with a 37-49 record.
Looking at his performances in the first half of the season, O'Hearn made it to the final round of voting, competing to be the starting DH for the AL with fellow Yankees youngster Ben Rice. On Thursday, news emerged that O'Hearn had come out on top.
Confirming the big news, the Orioles' official Instagram handle posted about Ryan O'Hearn's first All-Star selection.
"O’fficially O’fficial. Ryan O’Hearn is an All-Star 🌟," the Orioles posted.
Shortly after, teammate Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee, shared the post to her story, congratulating Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, on her husband's remarkable achievement.
"soooo happy for y'all @hannahohearn !!!!!!!" Katherine Lee wrote.
Henderson and Katherine experienced the thrill of an All-Star game in 2024, as the young shortstop represented the AL at last year's event at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Ryan O'Hearn describes his feeling after earning first All-Star selection, Gunnar Henderson commends his teammate's excellent season
Shortly after it was confirmed that Ryan O'Hearn had made the cut to start for the AL in the 2025 edition of the mid-season classic, the Florida native described how he felt.
“I’ve been trying not to get my hopes up for the last month or so as all of this has been going on. To finally get the news, to get to be a starter, I mean, I’m over the moon.” Ryan O'Hearn said, via Jake Rill of MLB.com.
"I spent a lot of time just trying to keep my head above the water in the big leagues and just stick around as long as I possibly could. To be able to say, ‘I'm a Major League All-Star?’ I'm blown away.” O'Hearn added.
Speaking about his teammate's huge accomplishment, Gunnar Henderson said O'Hearn richly deserves the success he's currently enjoying.
"It’s really cool to watch him do his thing and really cool to see where he is now through the journey that he’s had through baseball. There’s no one more deserving than him.” Henderson said.
Although turning the Orioles' season around may be difficult heading into the second half of the year, fans will be hoping Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson continue to do well for the remainder of the regular season.