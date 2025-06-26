MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Orioles players who could be moved by July 30

In 2024, the Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a great season, pushing the New York Yankees all the way in the race for the AL East title. 2025, however, has been pretty much the opposite, and despite boasting some great young talent on their roster, the O's currently sit bottom of their division with a 34-46 record.
With next to no chance of making the playoffs from here, the O's are sure to enter the upcoming trade deadline as sellers. Plenty of teams that are still in positions to compete will definitely be looking at acquiring some of their best performers. So let's take a look at three such players who could be on their way away from Camden Yards in the next month or so.
3 Orioles players who could be traded by July 30
#1. Zach Eflin
Set to enter free agency after the 2025 season comes to an end, right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin could be a welcome addition to a number of teams. His ERA of 5.46 is a touch high, as compared to his lofty standards of the past.
Though maybe not fit to be the ace of a staff, Eflin is still surely a great additional starter for any rotation, and there is every chance a change of scenery helps him get back to his best.
#2. Cedric Mullins
Currently 30, Cedric Mullins is another player set to be a free agent after this season. A reliable glove in center field and quite a powerful hitter, Mullins could be a great lower-order bat for any team looking to sure up their outfield.
#3. Ryan O'Hearn
Batting .301 with eleven home runs and 30 RBIs, Ryan O'Hearn is having a fantastic year and has been arguably the Orioles' most consistent offensive player. The 31-year-old is all but certain to earn his first-ever All-Star selection.
Many teams, such as the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red So,x are desperate for a quality first baseman who is also capable of regularly getting hits, and O'Hearn fits that bill to a tee.