Ryan O'Hearn makes feelings known about Jackson Holliday’s character

On Thursday, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn talked about Jackson Holliday's character and attitude toward the game. Having been drafted by the Orioles as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, there has been tons of hype surrounding Holliday for a few years now.

When he finally made his big league debut in 2024, many were expecting him to dominate. However, the youngster struggled in his first stint at the top level of baseball, eventually being sent back down to Triple-A level.

However, Holliday kept working hard on his game and earned another call-up in late July. Talking about how the youngster stood strong against his setbacks, O'Hearn praised Holliday's character.

"I was thoroughly impressed with how Jackson handled last year," O'Hearn said. "I remember getting called up at 25, we were in last place, we're not making the playoffs, and I couldn't sleep, I was nervous. Playing in the AL Central on the last placed team. Jackson Holliday, 19 years old, gets called up, he's got cameras in his face 24/7, everybody wants a piece of him.

"He's playing second base, tough position. By the way, we're in the middle of a pennant chase, every game is life or death. It's like everyday's a big deal." (33:49)

"Everytime he doesn't go two-for-three, in the media it's like 'What's up with Jackson? Why isn't he doing what he did in triple-A?' Well, because it's a completely different thing, really," O'Hearn continued.

"He's in the big leagues, he's playing in a pennant chase, he's 19 years old. He's got all the pressure, all the outside pressure, that I think he does an unbelievable job of handling, so I can't say enough good things about Jackson. I've seen what he can do, he's going to be a baller, he's going to be a good player. I'm excited to see what Jackson does this year." (35:12)

Jackson Holliday and the Orioles' young stars have more responsibility on their shoulders after Anthony Santander's departure

A major contributor to the Orioles enjoying an excellent 2024 season was Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs last season. However, the 30-year-old left via free agency in the offseason, signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Heading into the new season, it appears the Orioles will have to trust their young core in 2025.

Up-and-coming stars such as Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman will be tasked to cover for Santander's absence if they want to come out of competitive AL East.

