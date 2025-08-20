"Astros trash cans must be broken" - Fans troll Houston after scoreless innings streak continues with Tigers shutout ft. 10-kill Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched his latest gem on Tuesday, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out 10 as the AL Central leaders recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park.

Ad

Having failed to score a single run in their last three games, the Astros have now been held scoreless for 28 consecutive innings. Bringing attention to Houston's recent troubles, popular baseball content page B/R Walk-Off posted about their misfiring offense.

"The Astros have been shut out for 28 CONSECUTIVE innings 😬" the post was captioned

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Astros have been shut out for 28 CONSECUTIVE innings 😬

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, plenty of fans were quick to troll the Astros, referencing the infamous sign-stealing scandal the two-time World Series winners found themselves at the center of in the past.

"Their trash cans must be broken" a fan wrote

Spungo @Papi_Spungo Their trash cans must be broken

Ad

"Start banging trash cans. You’ll get some runs again." another fan commented

Matt @MLBactuary Start banging trash cans. You’ll get some runs again.

Ad

"A lot harder when you don't know what pitch is coming." another fan replied

"I guess they can’t hear the trash cans" another fan responded

"Somebody get me some rubbish cans and a wire!" another fan shared

"Baseball is hard when you can’t use trash cans." another fan posted

Tarik Skubal's dominant outing gives him a slight edge to win AL Cy Young award

Having played a key role in helping the Tigers make it to the postseason in 2024, Tarik Skubal was awarded the AL Cy Young award.

Ad

The 28-year-old has been his same dominant self this season and is the favorite to retain the prestigious prize, despite Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet giving him quite a tough challenge at the moment.

Tarik Skubal in action against the Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Tuesday's dominant outing takes his stats for the season to an 11-3 record, along with a 2.32 ERA and 200 strikeouts. Crochet, on the other hand, has a 13-5 record, a 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts.

The fact that the Tigers are likely to win their division, the AL Central, is another element that might play a crucial role in securing Skubal a majority of the votes come November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More