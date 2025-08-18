"Tarik Skubal got me with his best pitch"- Angels rising star gives his perspective on heated exchange with Tigers' superstar ace

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is currently one of the finest starting pitchers in the majors. As one would expect, runs are at a premium for opposing hitters when the southpaw is on the mound.

Ad

One of the few hitters who have managed to hit a home run against Skubal this season is young LA Angels star Zach Neto. He went yard on the first pitch Skubal threw when the Angels hosted the Tigers in May.

Skubal soon got his revenge, however, as he struck out Neto the next time he came up to bat. As Neto was walking back to the dugout, the two players got into a heated altercation, which saw both benches clear.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, things eventually ended amicably. Skubal went on to gesture apologetically towards Neto after things settled back down, with Neto reciprocating.

Insider Chris Rose discussed the incident during Monday's episode of "Dugout Discussions." Zach Neto was full of praise for Tarik Skubal.

"I thought it was just the game, you know," Neto said (Timestamp: 7:19). "I got his best pitch, and I hit it pretty good, and he got me out with his best pitch. I got nothing bad against him. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball, if not the best, to be able to get my best swing off of him and be able to hit a home run, I think is pretty cool.

Ad

"Him punching me out, in a big situation like that, I know it fired him up, because it got him out of the inning. Just two guys going at it, trying to give it their all everyday. After he said everything and I kind barked back at him, him showing the respect, it was pretty cool."

Ad

Ad

Tarik Skubal is in contention to win his second consecutive Cy Young award

He played an instrumental role in 2024, helping the Detroit Tigers reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Tarik Skubal was unanimously awarded the AL Cy Young award.

Tarik Skubal in action agaisnt the Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Skubal has brought that same dominance into 2025. He is currently one of the two contenders to win the prestigious prize, alongside Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

In terms of stats, Skubal and Crochet are pretty much neck and neck. Skubal has an 11-3 record, a 2.42 ERA and 190 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Crochet has a 13-5 record, a 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More