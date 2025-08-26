Days after Giants legend Buster Posey's glowing praise, Dodgers All-Star responds

Since making his Dodgers debut in 2019, Will Smith has established himself as one of the best catchers in the big leagues. So far, Smith has three All-Star selections and two World Series titles to his name.
Recognizing his quality, legendary San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey commended Smith's performances. Posey claimed the Dodgers star "reminded him of himself," which is high praise coming from a man with seven All-Star selections, three World Series titles, an NL MVP, five Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove award, and numerous other notable honors in his trophy cabinet.
"I grew up watching him," Smith said on Monday's episode of "On Base with Mookie Betts (6:52). "He's arguably one of the best catchers ever, top five for sure. 3x World Series champion. It's definitelty a compliment. I talked to him a little bit, he's always nice to me. A little bit encouraging as well."
Having called time on his baseball career in November 2021, Posey now works as the President of Baseball Operations for the Giants.
Will Smith hoping to match Buster Posey's World Series title count by the end of the year
Having enjoyed a strong 2024 season, Will Smith played an instrumental role in helping the Dodgers win the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history last year.
The catcher has taken his game to another level in terms of production this year. Smith boasts a .294 batting average, along with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. Smith also picked up his third All-Star selection earlier this year.
Heading into the closing stretch of the regular season, LA once again lead their division, the NL West, and are the bookies' favorites to go back to back and retain the World Series title.
Smith hopes that the postseason pans out exactly how the oddsmakers predict, so that he can end the year with his third career World Series win, tying Buster Posey's count.