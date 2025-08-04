"Even with Rafael Devers, it didn't feel complete" - MLB insider remains diffident about Giants despite major Buster Posey move 

Chris Rose suggested that while Rafael Devers is an elite hitter, the San Francisco Giants' lineup isn't strong enough to mount a serious playoff run. Even before the team acquired Devers, the MLB insider already was not sold on them, despite a strong start to the season.Devers, a two-time All-Star for the Red Sox with a $313.5 million contract, was acquired by San Francisco in a major midseason move. It was orchestrated by team legend Buster Posey, who is now the president of baseball operations.Rose shared his take during his guesting on &quot;Willard &amp; Dibs&quot; on 95.7 The Game on Sunday. The hosts asked about the Giants' playoff chances and the potential impact of adding Devers.&quot;I don't think that Rafael Devers is a $300 million ball player,&quot; Rose said (0:23). &quot;He’s a great hitter, he really is, but I don’t think he adds much else. And so I personally would say if I’m going to pay $300 million to a guy, I’d want a little bit more elsewhere.&quot;However, Rose understood why Posey did the deal. He pointed out that San Francisco has had trouble attracting elite hitters to Oracle Park for the last decade.“But even with Devers in the middle of that lineup, it just didn't feel complete enough,&quot; Rose said (0:46). &quot;And this team, they’re not, I hate to say this to Giants fans because I like watching them, I know some of the guys on that team, I like Buster. This is not a good enough team to make the playoffs.&quot;Rose suggested they should do a long, thorough search in the offseason to see how they can supplement their lineup. The insider also noted that the Giants' offseason moves have not been spectacular lately, but they should find a way around it.On the brighter side, Rose mentioned that Devers, despite reservations about his contract, can be the cornerstone of the team's offense. The next step is to find a good supporting cast.Chris Rose on Rafael Devers' tough adjustment with GiantsMLB insider Chris Rose believes Rafael Devers' early struggles in San Francisco go beyond the usual adaptation period for a player changing teams. Rose admitted it's normal that fans expect an instant return on a $300 million investment. However, he pointed out several factors working against Devers' favor.&quot;I think that the way that things went down in Boston, and he (Rafael Devers) shouldn't be absolved from the situation, he created part of this,&quot; Rose said on Sunday (2:16), via &quot;Willard &amp; Dibs.&quot; &quot;My guess is that it bothered him.&quot;And I think if you were to sit down with him at some point, it could be a year from now or whatever, and say, 'Do you regret how things went down in Boston?' he probably would say yes.&quot;Devers was considered the face of the Red Sox after signing a 10-year $313.5 million contract extension in January 2023, effective from the 2024 season.However, the arrival of Alex Bregman as the third baseman, Devers' preferred role, in the offseason, resulted in bitterness with Boston's front office. That eventually resulted in his move to San Francisco.