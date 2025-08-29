"God has a funny way of putting you on your path" - Christian Coleman gets real after challenging season rewarded with Diamond League title

Christian Coleman reflected on his 100m win at the Diamond League finals, expressing gratitude to God for placing him on the right track after struggles earlier this season. Coleman clocked 9.97s in the 100m, his first individual victory of this season.

Christian Coleman had a wobbly start to the 2025 season, finishing third in the 100m at the Tom Jones Memorial. He placed fourth and fifth at the Diamond League stops in Xiamen and Shanghai and continued with his underwhelming form in the Prefontaine Classic, fading to seventh in his signature event. Coleman failed to achieve podium finishes in the Grand Slam Track outings as well.

Despite the setbacks, the 29-year-old turned the narrative around at the Zurich finals that took place on August 28, 2025. He secured his first individual 100m win of the season and couldn't be more grateful to his God for helping him back on the track. He also shouted out to the enthusiastic audience and shared that his trophy would earn a place in his mother's house.

"I am grateful and humble for this win. I switched coaches this season. I went down in the years before like in a valley, but now I am making my way up again. God has a funny way in putting you on your path. I am grateful where I am right now. I feel pretty good. This race means a lot, the audience was loud and enthousiastic, I enjoyed it a lot. The Diamond trophy will go to my mothers´s house, it is safe there." (via Wanda Diamond League final)

Coleman holds the world record for the indoor 60m and previously won Diamond League trophies in 2018 and 2023.

Christian Coleman exuded optimistic energy after missing the Team USA spot at the World Championships

Coleman at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One - (Source: Getty)

Christian Coleman took the track alongside his formidable rivals like Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Trayvonn Bromell, and others at the USATF Championships. En route to booking a spot at the 2025 Worlds in September, he clocked 9.86s but finished in fifth, while Bednarek settled with gold. The result meant the 29-year-old would sit out of the World Championships.

Reflecting on his performance, Christian Coleman penned a long message on her Instagram handle, writing:

"Through it all, never made excuses. Never complained about circumstances. Never complained about circumstances. Never looked at obstacles, just opportunity. Just went to work and still showed up as me..one of the best ever. My breakthrough this season didn’t earn me top 3 at trials but personally it let me know I’m right where I need to be. I have so much more to give this sport and I feel like I’m just getting started! God is the greatest!!🙏🏾Im living proof."

During that time, Coleman was going through a tough time in his relationship with Sha'Carri Richardson. Reportedly, the latter was arrested for stepping on her boyfriend at the airport.

