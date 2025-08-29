Why will Christian Coleman not get a wild card for the World Championships despite Diamond League Title win? All about the official rule 

Christian Coleman put forward an incredible performance and won the men's 100m final at the Zurich Diamond League Finals. The American athlete clocked 9.97s to clinch the title in a close finish with South Africa's Akani Simbine clocking 9.98s to finish second, and Ackeem Blake taking home the bronze medal with a performance of 9.99s.

This was Christian Coleman's first win in the 2025 track season in an individual race, and the American athlete was elated by his performance. As per the official rules, the winner of the Diamond League Finals will get a wild card entry for the World Athletics Championships. However, Christian Coleman's dream to compete in the 100m at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year will remain unfulfilled, as he did not get a wild card from Team USA.

The USA had already issued a wildcard to Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles for the men's 100m, and the official rules as prescribed by World Athletics allow only one wildcard entry per event. Christian Coleman had a chance to qualify for the biggest track meet of the year at the US National Championships in the men's 100m; however, the American athlete finished fifth, thereby missing a spot on the team.

Even though Coleman will not have a chance to compete in the 100m at the World Championships, he will get the opportunity to accompany Team USA to Tokyo as a reserve athlete for the 4x100m relay.

Christian Coleman opens up about facing tough losses in the 2025 season

Christian Coleman at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Christian Coleman shared his thoughts in a detailed Instagram note after his fifth-place finish at the USATF National Championships. Despite clocking his season's best performance in the men's 100m, Coleman could not register a podium finish, eventually missing out on a spot in Team USA for the World Championships.

The American athlete shared that he never complained about his circumstances and made excuses. He tried his best to push through adversities to put forward his best performance on the track. Even though he couldn't finish in the top 3 at the National Championships, Coleman shared that he was happy with his performance.

"Through it all, never made excuses. Never complained about circumstances. Never complained about circumstances. Never looked at obstacles, just opportunities. Just went to work and still showed up as me..one of the best ever. My breakthrough this season didn’t earn me top 3 at trials but personally, it let me know I’m right where I need to be. I have so much more to give this sport and I feel like I’m just getting started! God is the greatest!!🙏🏾 I'm living proof🧘🏾‍♂️!!" he wrote.

Coleman hoped to improve even further and continue his pursuits for greatness as an athlete.

