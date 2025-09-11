"He lives, breathes, eats baseball" - Juan Soto's Mets teammate gives inside look at the $765M superstar

Having finished third in the AL MVP standings in 2024, before signing a 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets, fans expected Juan Soto to dominate from the word go as he began his stint in Queens.

However, things did not pan out that way. The first few months of Soto's Mets career saw the Dominican struggle to produce, as he took his time to get used to his new surroundings.

Now that the settling-in phase is over, Juan Soto appears to be every bit the player Steve Cohen broke the bank for. Since June 1, Soto has batted .287, with 88 hits, 30 homers, 68 RBIs and 75 runs scored.

Featuring on Wednesday's episode of "The Show", fellow Mets star Pete Alonso gave insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman insight into Soto's personality behind the scenes. Further, Alonso explained how the Domican's remarkable consitency is not surprising, with how focused he is towards baseball.

"He (Juan Soto) is just the same guy everyday. He's quite, he's reserved, he's focuses. He lives, breathes and eats baseball. That's really it. I see it, he just loves ball, that's it. He's been the same every single day," Alonso said [33:25]

Juan Soto's consistency behind the scenes is the reason for his consistency on the field, claims Mets infielder Mark Vientos

Naturally, Juan Soto's fantastic performances this season have impressed all his teammates. On September 3, another Mets infielder, third baseman Mark Vientos, featured on an episode of "The Show". He too, had only good things to say about Soto.

"Everything that he has shown this season, is what I expected." Vientos said (Timestamp: 25:52). "He's one of the best players in the world. ... He's a consistent person, so that's why he's such a consistent player. Like I said, he's one of the best in the world. Everything that he's doing, is what everybody expected, to be honest."

Despite leading their division for large parts of the year, the Mets will likely finish second in the NL East, as they trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 10 games with only two weeks or so of the regular season remaining.

However, there is still plenty to play for, as they fight to ensure qualification the postseason. At the moment, they sit third in the NL wildcard standings, with only a two-game advantage over the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.

