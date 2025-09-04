Mark Vientos points major reason for Juan Soto's consistency in big leagues

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 04, 2025 21:47 GMT
New York Mets v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
New York Mets v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

Since making his big league debut in May 2018, outfielder Juan Soto has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest players in the majors. With four All-Star selections, three All-MLB first team selections and five Silver Slugger awards to his name in the seven or so years he has spent at the top level, Soto has shown remarkable consistency.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Show," fellow Mets third baseman Mark Vientos was asked by insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman about his impressions of the Dominican in the time they have spent together in the Mets' clubhouse so far.

Vientos had only good things to say about his teammate. Further, the infielder also talked about how the consistency Juan Soto shows on the field is a result of how consistently he approaches other aspects of his daily life.

"Everything that he has shown this season, is what I expected." Vientos said (Timestamp: 25:52). "He's one of the best players in the world. ... He's a consistent person, so that's why he's such a consistent player. Like I said, he's one of the best in the world. Everything that he's doing, is what everybody expected, to be honest."
Juan Soto stars as the Mets clinch series against the Tigers

Having begun the year quite slowly, Juan Soto is now well and truly firing on all cylinders in the Mets' iconic orange and blue. At the moment, Soto leads the Mets' lineup for most home runs, with 37.

Soto was once again at the heart of the action as the Mets headed to Comerica Park to take on the high-flying Detroit Tigers in their most recent series. Comfortably leading the AL Central and seen as contenders for the World Series, Mets fans knew their team had to be at its very best to leave Detroit with a positive result.

As it turned out, the Mets eventually managed to clinch the series with wins in games one and two, and Soto played an instrumental role in both victories. In the opener, Soto recorded a total of six RBIs and hitting a home run, which is the second grand slam of his major league career. In game two, the Dominican went yard once again.

As the Mets look to cling to their spot in the top three of the NL wildcard to book their ticket to the playoffs, fans will be hoping Soto can continue performing in the same vein and winning his team ballgames.

