Has Juan Soto surged into the NL MVP race? MLB insider drops strong October take

Juan Soto has been on a tear lately. He has 11 RBIs in his last four games, with six of them coming during New York Mets' 10-8 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. After a slow start to the season, Soto is living up to the huge $765 million contract signed in the offseason.Soto heading into June was batting at just .230 for the Mets. There were genuine concerns, as he slugged his way to just 27 RBIs and nine home runs. But since then, he has 63 RBIs and 27 home runs. What's impressive has been his consistency in drawing walks and in slugging his way through extra bases and scoring.Sports New York host Eamon McAnaney questioned analyst Sal Licata about Soto's position in the National League MVP talks. He referenced broadcaster and Mets legend Keith Hernandez's claims, to which Licata said that while Soto might not receive the MVP award, carrying the same form through to October will be a major factor.&quot;Look at Juan Soto. This is what the Mets needed when they spent the 765 (million),&quot; Licata sai. &quot;This is what we expected them to get from Juan Soto. The calendar turned September, and Juan Soto getting hotter and hotter. And this is when he does his best work, September and October. So I don't know about the regular season award MVP. I don't care about that stuff.&quot;The All-Star game, he should have been an All-Star. He wasn't. As long as he's the MVP come October, and I put him up against anybody else, Schwarber, Ohtani, give me Soto in October, you're going to see the best of Juan Soto this final month, plus whatever October brings.&quot;The Dominican is in the top four in RBIs, home runs and OPS metrics in the National League. The Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani alternate the lead in each three and are the frontrunners for the MVP crown.Soto has a .281/.389/.538 stat line with a .927 OPS in 43 postseason games played for his three previous franchises. He won the ring in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and was one of the leaders in the Yankees roster as they made their way to the World Series last year.Juan Soto understands the importance of September and beyondAfter his first grand slam that got the win over the Tigers, Juan Soto asserted the importance of doing well down the stretch.&quot;This is the month,&quot; Soto said after the game. &quot;I feel like whoever gets hot in September is the team that goes all the way.&quot;It remains to be seen how the Mets finish, as they have a 74-64 record and are in the NL Wild Card spots.