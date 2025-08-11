  • home icon
  "It's nice and wet": Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders receives the best surprise from son Shilo Sanders post his NFL debut 

"It's nice and wet": Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders receives the best surprise from son Shilo Sanders post his NFL debut 

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 11, 2025 22:30 GMT
Image Credit: @jacquees/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram

The Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, shares his birthday with his grandson, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax. He was born to the coach's oldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, and her ex-fiancé, Jacquees, on August 9th, 2024.

Deiondra and Jacquees celebrated their son's first birthday in grand style. The two parents arranged a special trip to Disney World and shared lots of pictures from the day.

Jacquees, a R&B singer and rapper, wrote:

"Anything for my Son 🩵 SNOW HAD A BALL AT DISNEY WORLD @waltdisneyworld for his 1st Birthday!"
Deiondra Sanders had been uploading special posts leading up to her son's birthday. One of the posts read:

“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes."
"You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!”
Coach Prime's eldest son revealed information about his cancer diagnosis and recovery

The Pro Football Hall of Famer surprised the sports world when he revealed on the "Say What Needs to Be Said" podcast that he was battling a serious health issue and had lost 14 pounds. Sanders had been away from his team during May and June, living at his estate in Texas.

On July 28th, Coach Prime announced that he was suffering from an aggressive form of bladder cancer and needed to undergo bladder removal surgery.

"It's been a tremendous journey," Coach Prime said at the press conference, as per Brandon Marcello. "It's been tough."
Although there were concerns regarding his availability for the coaching job, Coach Prime made it clear that he wouldn't step down from his position. He said, as per Brandon Marcello on X:

"I always knew I was going to coach again. … It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again. I never thought like that."
The Colorado Buffaloes were unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll because the team lost its Heisman Trophy-winning star and also its starting quarterback.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
