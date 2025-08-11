"It's nice and wet": Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders receives the best surprise from son Shilo Sanders post his NFL debut 

Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, played his first preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend. The Bucs faced the Tennessee Titans and won 29-7. After his game, Shilo surprised his mom, Pilar Sanders, with his game jersey. She shared a video on her social media that shows Shilo talking to her and giving her a heartfelt shoutout.“Alright ya'll. Just played my first NFL game, you know what I’m sayin’? Official, first game in the books,” Shilo said in the video. &quot;Shoutout to my mom for coming. She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur's game and then went to my game, so you have my jersey. This is for you,&quot; he ended.&quot;Oh my gosh, your first NFL jersey,&quot; Pilar answered. &quot;Thank you babe. Oooh, it’s nice and wet and dirty.&quot;The caption of the post was:&quot;WOW! ❤️@shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is! We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is 💣💥🤯🤯 - moms you understand! 🥲🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ l LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime and Pilar Sanders share three children together.Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders revealed why he didn't gift his first NFL game jersey to his dadAfter his performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders spoke to the media, where he explained why he didn't gift his first NFL jersey to Coach Prime. He mentioned that his dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and has higher expectations for him as an athlete.&quot;He doesn't want it,&quot; Shilo Sanders said. &quot;Because you know he's a Hall of Famer, he expects like 30 times more. I'm gonna give it to my mom though. No, he don't want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it.&quot;With Shilo Sanders, his youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter all heading to the NFL, Coach Prime is left with an incomplete team. The Buffaloes also went unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.