  "It's nice and wet": Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders receives the best surprise from son Shilo Sanders post his NFL debut 

"It's nice and wet": Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders receives the best surprise from son Shilo Sanders post his NFL debut 

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 11, 2025 23:04 GMT
Image Credit: @pilarsanders/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram
Image Credit: @pilarsanders/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, played his first preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend. The Bucs faced the Tennessee Titans and won 29-7. After his game, Shilo surprised his mom, Pilar Sanders, with his game jersey.

She shared a video on her social media that shows Shilo talking to her and giving her a heartfelt shoutout.

“Alright ya'll. Just played my first NFL game, you know what I’m sayin’? Official, first game in the books,” Shilo said in the video. "Shoutout to my mom for coming. She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur's game and then went to my game, so you have my jersey. This is for you," he ended.
"Oh my gosh, your first NFL jersey," Pilar answered. "Thank you babe. Oooh, it’s nice and wet and dirty."

The caption of the post was:

"WOW! ❤️@shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is! We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is 💣💥🤯🤯 - moms you understand! 🥲🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ l LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!"
Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders share three children together.

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders revealed why he didn't gift his first NFL game jersey to his dad

After his performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders spoke to the media, where he explained why he didn't gift his first NFL jersey to Coach Prime. He mentioned that his dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and has higher expectations for him as an athlete.

"He doesn't want it," Shilo Sanders said. "Because you know he's a Hall of Famer, he expects like 30 times more. I'm gonna give it to my mom though. No, he don't want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it."

With Shilo Sanders, his youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter all heading to the NFL, Coach Prime is left with an incomplete team. The Buffaloes also went unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
