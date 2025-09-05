Lindsey Vonn pays tribute to Giorgio Armani as Italian fashion designer passes away at 91

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction as Italian fashion designer and creator of the eponymous fashion brand, Giorgio Armani, passed away at the age of 91. Armani passed away due to complications related to an age-related illness. Vonn was often a guest at his shows, and has often worn Armani branded clothing.

Ad

In a story shared on Instagram, Vonn paid tribute to Giorgio Armani who passed away on September 4th.

"RIP Giorgio,"

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

A public viewing will be held for Armani on September 6th and 7th, followed by which a private funeral ceremony will be held.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated alpine skiers of all time. She has won multiple World Cup races and is a four-time World Cup overall champion.

Vonn also has three Olympic medals to her name, most notably winning gold in the downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Outside of the sport, Vonn is also involved in fashion, starting her own skiwear brand. She has also worked with Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock', another fashion brand.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn on her comeback to the sport: "Definitely exceeded expectations"

Lindsey Vonn ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn earlier stated that she performed much better than she had thought she would at the World Cup races this season. Vonn made her comeback to the sport this season after retiring in 2019 due to multiple injuries. She competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she earned a podium finish.

Ad

According to the BBC, Vonn said:

"Even when I said I was going to race again, I didn't even expect to race in St Anton, because I thought there would be no way I'd be ready to race there. It's such a challenging hill. I've definitely far exceeded my expectations by a long shot."

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing. I think my answer was pretty clear last weekend. There was one apology, publicly, on a podcast. But my phone didn't ring and I don't accept anything other than a phone call because what they said about me is totally unacceptable and disrespectful."

Vonn faced criticism for making her comeback at the age of 40, mainly from former racers Bernhard Russi and Michaela Dorfmeister.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More