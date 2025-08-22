  • home icon
  "Love you so much": Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach drops unseen pics on Gabbie Marshall on her special day

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:00 GMT
Iowa v Penn State - Source: Getty
Kylie Feuerbach and Gabbie Marshall - Source: Image via Getty

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach took to social media to celebrate her teammate and close friend Gabbie Marshall on her special day. On Friday, Feuerbach shared a heartfelt Instagram birthday post filled with unseen pictures of the two together, celebrating their bond both on and off the court.

The Instagram post included photos of Feuerbach and Gabbie Marshall at games, practices, vacations, and everyday moments. Feuerbach expressed how much Marshall had meant to her over the years.

“Love you so much,” Kylie Feuerbach wrote.
Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach drops unseen pics on Gabbie Marshall on her special day - Image source: Instagram/kyliefeuerbach
Kylie Feuerbach began her college journey at Iowa State in 2020, averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly 22 minutes per game during her freshman year.

After transferring to Iowa, she came off the bench and became the roommate of star guard Caitlin Clark. Feuerbach tore her ACL, causing her to miss the entire 2022–23 season. She supported her team from the sidelines as the Hawkeyes reached the NCAA title game.

Gabbie Marshall played in every game as a freshman in 2019–20 before becoming a starter the next year. By her senior season, she helped Iowa reach the 2023 NCAA championship game and shot an impressive 25-for-50 from beyond the arc in the 2023 postseason.

In 2023–24, Marshall was named team captain for her fifth season. One of her key moments came in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament final, when she made a game-saving block against Nebraska that secured the championship for Iowa.

Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt birthday message to former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark took to social media to celebrate her former teammate Gabbie Marshall on her birthday. On Friday, Clark shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of Marshall’s special day.

“Happy bday sweetie. I love you so much @gabbiemarshall,” Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt birthday message to former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall - Image source: Instagram/caitlinclark22
Caitlin Clark built her legacy with the Hawkeyes (2020-2024), coming out of high school as the nation’s No. 4-ranked prospect. In four seasons, she broke records, became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, and helped Iowa earn four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids.

Clark’s journey was supported by teammates who played key roles in the program’s comeback. Among them was Gabbie Marshall, who chose not to pursue a professional basketball career despite her strong run at Iowa. Marshall joined Iowa a year before Clark and was known for her consistency, leadership, and defense.

After five seasons, Marshall retired from basketball to attend graduate school instead of pursuing a professional career.

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

