Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach took to social media to celebrate her teammate and close friend Gabbie Marshall on her special day. On Friday, Feuerbach shared a heartfelt Instagram birthday post filled with unseen pictures of the two together, celebrating their bond both on and off the court.

The Instagram post included photos of Feuerbach and Gabbie Marshall at games, practices, vacations, and everyday moments. Feuerbach expressed how much Marshall had meant to her over the years.

“Love you so much,” Kylie Feuerbach wrote.

Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach drops unseen pics on Gabbie Marshall on her special day - Image source: Instagram/kyliefeuerbach

Kylie Feuerbach began her college journey at Iowa State in 2020, averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly 22 minutes per game during her freshman year.

After transferring to Iowa, she came off the bench and became the roommate of star guard Caitlin Clark. Feuerbach tore her ACL, causing her to miss the entire 2022–23 season. She supported her team from the sidelines as the Hawkeyes reached the NCAA title game.

Gabbie Marshall played in every game as a freshman in 2019–20 before becoming a starter the next year. By her senior season, she helped Iowa reach the 2023 NCAA championship game and shot an impressive 25-for-50 from beyond the arc in the 2023 postseason.

In 2023–24, Marshall was named team captain for her fifth season. One of her key moments came in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament final, when she made a game-saving block against Nebraska that secured the championship for Iowa.

Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt birthday message to former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark took to social media to celebrate her former teammate Gabbie Marshall on her birthday. On Friday, Clark shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of Marshall’s special day.

“Happy bday sweetie. I love you so much @gabbiemarshall,” Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt birthday message to former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall - Image source: Instagram/caitlinclark22

Caitlin Clark built her legacy with the Hawkeyes (2020-2024), coming out of high school as the nation’s No. 4-ranked prospect. In four seasons, she broke records, became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, and helped Iowa earn four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids.

Clark’s journey was supported by teammates who played key roles in the program’s comeback. Among them was Gabbie Marshall, who chose not to pursue a professional basketball career despite her strong run at Iowa. Marshall joined Iowa a year before Clark and was known for her consistency, leadership, and defense.

After five seasons, Marshall retired from basketball to attend graduate school instead of pursuing a professional career.

