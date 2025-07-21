IN PICS: Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shares snaps with Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi from WNBA All Star weekend in Indy

Gabbie Marshall reunited with her former Iowa teammates during WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. Marshall shared photos of herself hanging out with Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi at the WNBA's showpiece event on Instagram on Sunday.One of the images showed the four of them having huge smiles on their faces as they posed for a photograph. They displayed their tight bond, with Martin hugging Clark and Marshall embracing Gyamfi in the photo. Marshall also posted a video of her cheering on Clark during the Indiana Fever guard's All-Star Game introduction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabbie Marshall included a short caption for her post:&quot;Indy, you did not disappoint,&quot; Marshall wrote.Caitlin Clark wasn't able to compete in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game after suffering a right groin injury in Tuesday's win over the Connecticut Sun. Clark's injury was a massive blow for fans, who expected the basketball star to take center stage in the All-Star festivities in Indiana.Clark was supposed to participate in Friday's 3-point shootout and Saturday's All-Star Game. Sabrina Ionescu took advantage of Clark's absence, winning the 3-point shooting contest for the second time in her career. Team Collier also dominated Team Clark the following day, recording a 151-131 victory. Napheesa Collier stole the show in the All-Star Game, scoring a record 36 points.Revisiting Iowa's NCAA Tournament runs with Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada GyamfiCaitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi will live long in the memory of Iowa fans as they helped put the Hawkeyes' women's basketball team on the map during their college days.They were all part of the Iowa teams that reached the national championship game in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024. Iowa faced LSU in the final of the 2023 NCAA Tournament after beating South Carolina in the Final Four. Clark starred in the win over the Gamecocks, scoring 41 points on 15-of-31 shooting.Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (left), Kate Martin (center) and Gabbie Marshall react during a celebration of the Iowa women’s basketball team on April 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: ImagnLSU ended Iowa's dream run, beating them 102-85 in the NCAA title game. Clark, Marshall and Martin all scored in double figures in that contest, combining for 55 points and 15 assists in the defeat.They all returned for another season and helped Iowa return to the 2024 NCAA Tournament title game. Iowa and South Carolina squared off once more in a rematch of their 2023 Final Four showdown. Unfortunately for Clark and her teammates, they failed to replicate their victory over South Carolina as the Hawkeyes lost 87-75 to the Gamecocks in the final.