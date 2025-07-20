"CC looks so uncomfortable" - WNBA fans react as Sabrina Ionescu moved aside for Caitlin Clark in front row for All-Star team photo

WNBA fans reacted to a video of Sabrina Ionescu leaving her seat for Caitlin Clark during the All-Star Team photoshoot. In a video posted by ESPN on Instagram, &quot;Team Clark&quot; posed for a picture before the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.The first slide of the IG post had a video that showed a wholesome moment between All-Star teammates. Before the picture could be clicked, Ionescu got up from the center seat and offered it to Clark, the team's captain.Although Clark was a bit hesitant, she eventually took the seat. A'ja Wilson acknowledged the gesture from Ionescu. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the video, some WNBA fans showered love on Sabrina Ionescu for her classy act.&quot;Sabrina is such a world class person! Love her!&quot;&quot;SABRINA IS THE ONE!!!! 🙌🏽💪🏽♥️.&quot;A fan said that since Caitlin Clark was the captain of the team, it was supposed to be her seat.&quot;It makes sense simply because she is the team captain 🤷🏾‍♂️💯 if you watch even Clark was like dang yall just put me on the spot.&quot;A fan was doubtful if Clark even liked the exchange.&quot;CC definitely didn't like that.&quot;Comments on the Instagram post via @espn.A fan was surprised by Ionescu's move.&quot;lol crazy work.&quot;Meanwhile, some fans detected discomfort on Clark's face.&quot;Oh wow, CC even looked uncomfortable with this. I feel sorry for her. She needs to do what Paige and Plum did and reject this face of the league mess because the motives are not pure.&quot;&quot;CC looks so uncomfortable. I feel sorry for her for the WNBA making her the face of the league.&quot;Comments on the Instagram post via @espn.Caitlin Clark sends clear message to WNBA ahead of All-Star GameThe CBA negotiations have been the biggest burning topic in the WNBA in the past few days. WNBPA and the league front office have been unable to make headway in negotiations. As many as 40 WNBA players were present at the last meeting on Thursday, which was a failure.Some players were frustrated with the stark difference between the league's offer and the players' demands.Ahead of the All-Star Game, Caitlin Clark spoke to USA Today about the meeting and was clear in her demands from the league. She said that the players and league's agreement on the CBA was vital for the league and the players to function in good faith.&quot;That’s one of the things we're in the room fighting for,&quot; Clark said. &quot;We should be paid more and hopefully that’s the case moving forward as the league continues to grow. I think that’s something that’s probably the most important thing that we are in the room advocating about.&quot;Moments before the All-Star Game, Caitlin Clark and the other All-Star players made another statement with their outfits. They wore black T-shirts featuring texts that read,&quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us.&quot;To the thousands of fans' devastation, Caitlin Clark had to pull out of the NBA All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest. She announced her exit after re-aggravating her groin injury in the game against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.