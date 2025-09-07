Nebraska volleyball’s Harper Murray surprises coach Dani Busboom Kelly with special homecoming gift

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her partner brand gifted a customized jacket to head coach Dani Busboom Kelly on the occasion of homecoming, and to honor her first season with the Huskers women's squad. Kelly stepped up as the coach after John Cook's retirement following the 2024 NCAA season. Harper Murray, the junior outside hitter of the Nebraska Volleyball program, has become one of the most prominent names in the NCAA. She started her college in 2023 and soon became a pivotal member of the team. She also brought more eyes to the women's volleyball domain through her social media presence, advocating for mental health, and continuing to inspire the up-and-coming generations. Murray signed an NIL deal with the giant brand, Adidas, and celebrated the news across social media platforms. She was even honored with a mural on the Nebraska-Lincoln Love Library's exterior wall. As per recent news, the Nebraska Volleyball player collaborated with Adidas to gift a custom-made jacket to head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. In the official Instagram handle, Murray, surrounded by her teammates, handed over the giant box to Kelly. When the latter opened it, she was beyond amused to see a black sequined jacket with Nebraska and her sons, Boone and Jett's names embroidered on it. &quot;Dani, in honor of your homecoming this weekend, Adidas wanted to give you a little present,&quot; the 20-year-old said in the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly has led the Huskers to back-to-back wins at the Alumni match, AVCA First Serve showcase, and recently at the Broadway Block Party. Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently shared how Dani Busboom Kelly's approach allows them to be themselvesKelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)Harper Murray and the Nebraska volleyball team have always embraced Dani Busboom Kelly's approach, even though she has a different outlook than their former coach, John Cook. In a press conference after the team's dominant win over Kentucky, Murray talked about Kelly's training style and how she allows players to make mistakes and improve without fear of being judged. &quot;I think Danny Busboom Kelly's a little bit more willing for mistakes and during practice we have a little bit more room for error and I think that brings a little bit of light to the gym just because we're not afraid to make errors. Practice is the time to mess up and try new things. So I think it does it like it lets us release a little bit and have a little bit more fun with it and try new things.”Kelly coached the Louisville women's team from 2017 to 2024 and led it to its most successful season in school history in 2021.