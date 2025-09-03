"That's a big part of Harper Murray's success"- Coach Dani Busboom Kelly reveals factor behind Nebraska Volleyball player's impact

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly has made her feelings known about Harper Murray's success with tip shots during matches. This comes just after the Huskers' fourth consecutive victory in this initial half of the 2025 season.

Busboom Kelly's side defeated Kentucky by a close margin of 3-2, courtesy of impressive performances from Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, among others. However, the star of the show for Nebraska was Murray, who contributed with 23 kills, 2 assists, and 15 digs during the game.

Reflecting on Murray's impressive display during the Kentucky game and especially with her tip shots, Kelly spoke about Murray's reaction towards her whenever she scores points with tip shots. The Nebraska head coach also commented on Murray's capability of using the court and said (via Hail Varsity, 8:25 onwards):

"It is funny, she gets a couple of tip kills and she will look at the bench and give me a 'I told you' smile. I think it's just being aggressive with your tipping and making sure that when we're tipping that there's a purpose. It's not because we are scared or because we can't take a swing on it. Harper's done a really good job of using the whole court and I think that's a big part of her success."

Notably, Nebraska Volleyball junior Harper Murray has enjoyed an impressive start to her 2025 season. She has racked up 55 kills in just the four matches she has played and has also provided 36 digs.

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray opens up about the team's performance against Kentucky

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shed light on the team's performance against Kentucky. The Huskers trailed by two sets during this game and made a comeback in the subsequent sets to win the game.

At a press conference, the Nebraska junior shared that the first two sets of the match weren't of the quality of volleyball the Huskers would have liked to display. She further remarked that every player wanted to contribute to the team and win the game after the team was 2-0 down. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:07 onwards):

"I mean, I think the first two sets wasn't our best volleyball. I said it before, but the first two sets wasn't Nebraska Volleyball. So, just finding a way to get back to that and go back to training, and that's what we talked between the second and third set. And we all stepped up in our own ways."

During the conversation, Harper Murray also remarked that she communicated well with Bergen Reilly during the last three sets, and it helped her immensely to bring out her best performance.

