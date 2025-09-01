"Harper Murray got ton of confidence" - Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on Nebraska Volleyball player’s role in reverse sweep over Kentucky

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on Harper Murray's performance against Kentucky on Sunday, August 31. Notably, the Huskers won the match by a margin of 3-2 after making a staggering comeback from being 2-0 down at Bridgestone Arena.

Junior of the side, Murray, gave an impressive performance during the game and registered 23 kills in the match. Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson also chipped in with Murray, with 10 kills each, as Bergen Reilly continues her consistent performances with 46 assists.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, coach Kelly praised Murray for her performances at the back row, which also reflected in her front-end game as the match progressed. The Nebraska head coach further dug deep in analyzing Murray's performance and said, via HuskerOnline:

"Anybody knows that the game is typically won or lost on the left. So we have to have a left side that can take over, get big kills, we knew that if we could get the ball in the back row that that was going to be open. So we started feeding that, which was also huge.

"And back row attacks typically create quite a bit of momentum for your side. So, we started using that more, and I think she just got a ton of confidence from those few swings and carried that over to her front row play."

Two defensive specialists on the Nebraska Volleyball team, Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch, were also crucial pieces in the side's victory against Kentucky. Mauch had 14 digs in the match while Choboy registered 10. The Huskers will next host Wright State at the Bob Devaney on September 5 as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge.

"I don't want to apologize for who I am"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray on being a major icon of present-day collegiate volleyball

Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared her thoughts on being a present-day icon of collegiate volleyball. She also made news for her NIL endeavors with ADIDAS.

Speaking in an interview, Murray remarked that being considered such a face by the public has brought a lot of pressure, but she wanted to keep it on a lighter note. She further added that she just wanted to be herself and said, via Hail Varsity:

"I sometimes it can be hard like you forget the pressure that it comes with but I think and I try to have fun with it. I try and be myself on social media, sometimes it might not be what people like but I don't want to apologize for who I am."

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter also stated that she received a lot of hate, too, on social media after the conclusion of last season, and thereby, the negative aspect of social media didn't affect her much.

