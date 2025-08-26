“I feel Harper Murray is on a mission”- Coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on Nebraska Volleyball player’s impact after back-to-back wins

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about Harper Murray’s influence on the team. She praised her consistency, drive and described how the star player is on a mission this year.

She talked about this following the team’s back-to-back dominant wins, a 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve and a 3-0 win against Stanford. Both matches drew massive crowds, as they were held in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Following their win against Stanford, Kelly was asked to give her views on Harper Murray’s focus during practice sessions and how her effort is noticeable in her performances. The 41-year-old reacted to this, saying (8:16 onwards):

“Yeah, Harper has been so consistent in the preseason and I’m talking preseason camp, just the way she plays, the way she approaches every practice. I feel like she’s on a mission this year to prove a lot of things and that’s what you’re seeing. Our team is benefiting from it and the challenge now is keeping that for 30-plus games.”

The coach acknowledged that Harper Murray knows what she needs to do mentally and is relying on both her teammates and coaching staff to assist her in her performances. Notably, the team will next face Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville on August 29, Friday.

Harper Murray reflects on her decision to be a part of Nebraska Volleyball

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray opened up on whether she always knew she would represent the program. While she had other options, she felt drawn to Nebraska because of Jordan Larson, the former Nebraska star she idolized growing up, a factor that played a major role in her decision.

Ahead of the regular season’s commencement, Murray spoke in an interview with Ana Bellinghausen about her decision to join Nebraska Volleyball, adding (3:01 onwards):

“I didn't realize how big volleyball was and how big it, specifically how big it was in Nebraska. Of course, as I've gotten older and volleyball's grown, I've seen it more and more. But I think I always knew I wanted to be here.”

“Of course there were other schools that caught my eye at the time, but I really think that it was Jordan Larson. Like she obviously wasn't a coach here at the time, but she was always the volleyball player that I idolized growing up.”

She also talked about how Nebraska produces many Olympians and offers a strong pipeline to national teams, overseas competition and professional volleyball. However, Murray added that ultimately the people and the Nebraska Volleyball culture was the deciding factor for her to opt for the program.

