Harper Murray drops fired-up message as Nebraska Volleyball opens regular season with back-to-back wins

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 27, 2025 16:27 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball junior Harper Murray recently reacted to her team's back-to-back wins in the 2025 season. The Huskers started off their 2025 season at the AVCA First Serve and clinched a 3-1 win over No.3 side Pittsburgh in the first game, before a convincing 3-0 victory over No.6 Stanford.

Murray played a major role in both games, participating in all the sets of each match. The Nebraska outside hitter scored 15 kills in the first game against the Panthers and racked up another 10 to start her season strongly.

Just a day after Nebraska Volleyball's win over Stanford on Sunday, Murray shared a few pictures from the AVCA First Serve series on her Instagram handle as the official volleyball season starts. She captioned the same with an upbeat message as she wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"@avcavolleyball we’re so back"
Notably, Harper Murray's performances during these games have also received immense praise from Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Kelly remarked that the former has been very consistent in producing good performances, and her form during the pre-season games has also been impressive. Notably, Murray has also made headlines outside of the volleyball court with her NIL deals with the sporting giant, ADIDAS.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up on the fans' support during the AVCA First Serve event

Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)
Harper Murray shed light on the support the Nebraska Volleyball team has received during the AVCA First Serve event. Notably, the Huskers team played both of its games against Pittsburgh and Stanford at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska.

Speaking in an interview after the Pittsburgh game, Murray revealed that during the game, she had told her teammate, Andi Jackson, that the atmosphere around the arena was like an NCAA Championship match. Additionally, she also mentioned the extra motivation she and her teammates get from the support of these fans. She said (via Hail Varsity, 4:15 onwards):

"I think at one point during the game, I literally said to Andi that it feels like we're playing in a National Championship, and I feel like we owe that to our fans. They show out every single game, and that was exactly what we expected, but I think our fans really push us to win, and having their energy and presence here and at Bob (Devaney Sports Center), it truly helps us, and I think it gives us a lot of momentum."
During the press conference, Harper Murray also expressed her gratitude to AVCA for hosting these games in Lincoln, Nebraska, calling it a 'special' place for volleyball and women's sports.

Twitter icon

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
