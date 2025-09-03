  • home icon
  "More worried about a banner than an All-American" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reveals her teammates' mindset amid ongoing season

"More worried about a banner than an All-American" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reveals her teammates' mindset amid ongoing season

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:11 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talked about how their coach motivated them to be laser-focused on the Championship banner instead of earning All-American and other honors. The Huskers came off a victorious campaign at the Broadway Block Party, reverse sweeping No.7 Kentucky in front of a record crowd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Nebraska Volleyball women's squad started its official season with a dominant win over Pittsburgh 3-1 in a sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the Sunday showdown, they took on Stanford and trounced them as well, 3-0, setting a high bar for the rest of the season.

At the recent Broadway Block Party, Harper Murray recorded a career-high 23 kills and 15 digs, contributing to the reverse sweep 24–26, 20–25, 25–19, 25–23, 15–8. Rebekah Allick followed her up with eight blocks, cementing her position as one of the top team players.

In a recent press conference, Murray talked about how the team members have been pushing their limits to keep the squad first in pursuit of a National title. She also quoted head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who once emphasized earning the Championship banner instead of honors and awards.

"At the end of the day, we're team first, and that's something we talk about all the time in our locker room. We're team first, and people are ready to make changes. People are ready to go in and do what's best for the team. So if that's getting subbed out and having to be a cheerleader on the bench, that's what's going to happen, and everyone's going to do it with a smile on their face because we always push team first. And like Dani says all the time, we're more worried about a banner than an All-American or awards like that. So that's what we try and focus on," she said. (via Hail Varsity)
The Nebraska Volleyball women's team will next host Wright State on September 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray once revealed her plans of growing in other aspects while maintaining consistency on the court

Murray at the 2023 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)
Murray at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Murray began her collegiate career with the Nebraska Volley during the 2023 season. Over the years, she remained true to her qualities that stood out and helped her team win multiple matches against top schools. After the Broadway Block Party campaign, Murray admitted that she doesn't have the grit of a freshman anymore but strives to be more consistent and keep her mental game on point, growing in other aspects.

"I feel so old. I feel so old, we're like we end practice and some of the freshmen will stay and get extra reps, and I'm like, that's such a freshman thing, because I feel like I'm kind of at the age where I might not get any better as a volleyball player.
"It's more about how I can strengthen my mental game in a leader in being more consistent and being smarter. I feel like volleyball skill kind of goes away over time and that's kind of how it goes, but I feel like I'm at the point where I'm just trying to grow in other aspects," she continued.

Murray recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas and was honored with a mural on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Love Library.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
