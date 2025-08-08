"Not a charity" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets real about investing in women's sports

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, noted that his decision to invest in women's sports took shape because it has a lot of business potential. Ohanian has been a leading figure in the investing domain, mainly focused on early-stage tech start-ups and supporting women's sports alongside his wife.Serena Williams' husband, the co-founder and former executive chairman of the online bulletin Reddit, became the top investor of the new National Women's Soccer League franchise, Angel City FC, in 2020. The team, which has women holding a major interest, started playing in 2022 and has now become the most-valued NWSL team.Ohanian continued his work of elevating women's sports by launching Athlos, a women-only track and field league. He also drew attention by offering a prize pool six times larger than that of the Diamond League. As the second edition of the event nears, Ohanian shared that one of his wisest business decisions was to invest in women's sports. He also noted that, unlike the Big Four Leagues, women's leagues don't yet command a massive audience, making brand partnerships the only strategy for generating revenue.&quot;Women's sports is not a charity. Women's sports, the reason I've been investing in it the last five years, is because it is a tremendous business opportunity, so I'm glad we're talking about the revenue. Yes, traditional big four sports leagues make that eye-popping dollar from media deals. But why? Because they have massive audiences that are tuning in and the media companies can then expect to sell those rights to advertisers who make their money.&quot;He added:&quot;When you're an emerging league, it is very, very, very hard to solve that chicken-egg problem because you don't yet have a league. By definition, you're building it from scratch, and so you're not going to have a meteorite steal that's going to have anything close to an eye-popping number. So our strategy was, okay, go to where the money is, brand partnerships.&quot; (via CNBC) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOhanian has also gained fame as a social change advocate and for his philanthropy work.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has brought a ten percent stake in a WSL clubOhanian at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)Serena Williams' husband makes major strides in the business realm to support women's sports. According to news reports in May 2025, he acquired a 10% stake in Chelsea Women's Football Club in the WSL. The 41-year-old has paid 26.5 million to join the team and also acquired a seat on the board. After investing in one of the most successful English football clubs, Ohanian shared a post on X, writing:&quot;I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining @ChelseaFCW as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favorite @BarclaysWSL team and much, much more.&quot;Serena Williams' husband was among the notable figures in the technology industry who made the Forbes '30 under 30' list in 2011 and 2012.