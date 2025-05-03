Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares concerns he has for daughters Olympia and Adira amid growing reliance on AI

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reflected on the growing importance of emotional competence in the age of artificial intelligence. The doting father emphasised how he's trying to teach his daughters, Olympia and Adira, the importance of honing the qualities that make them human, something that cannot be replicated by AI.

The Reddit co-founder has been a hands-on father to his kids and often mentions fatherhood to be the strongest part of his personality. He often shares his parenting tips and tricks on the internet as well as adorable moments of him keeping his quirky family traditions alive with his daughters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tech mogul highlighted how he's more inclined towards imparting his kids with knowledge that's beyond the understanding of AI.

"I want to make sure that she (his kids) understands and has agency, that she has a kind of creativity, that she has a kind of empathy. That emotional intelligence, I think, exactly going to be a lot more valued. Taste is going to be even more valuable. There are still going to be realms where humans will need to be excellent," Ohanian said.

He elaborated on how it will give people more time to engage in gentler pursuits of life.

"I am excited for that, because I actually think a lot of those things are the things that kind of make life more enjoyable as far as I am concerned. And if we have now we never to delegate a sort of raw horsepower and intelligence to an AI, I actually think it gives us more time to do things that make us more human," Ohanian added.

Alexis Ohanian, along with his wife Serena Williams, often adopt unique methods of teaching their daughters key life skills.

Alexis Ohanian on teaching money management to his kids

Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at an event - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian shared a snippet from a podcast on X (formerly Twitter) last week where he spoke about how he, along with his wife Serena Williams, teaches key life skills, like money management, to their daughters, especially to the older one, Olympia.

He revealed that Olympia earns a reward of $7 every week for doing small daily tasks, as per their "contract" negotiated by their 24-time Grand Slam champion-turned-lawyer mum.

That allows her to save up for any desire she wants to fulfill and helps remind her that nothing in life comes without some hard work.

