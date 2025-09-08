"People don't do that" - Dodgers legend gives inside look at Shohei Ohtani's capability as a pitcher

Since arriving stateside in March 2018, Shohei Ohtani has established himself as one of the finest players in the MLB. Alongside his incredible hitting ability, the fact that he can double as an elite pitcher as well puts him firmly into the "GOAT" conversation.

On Monday's episode of "Dugout Discussions", insider Chris Rose sat down for a chat with Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, asking him for his opinion of Ohtani's quality on the mound.

The future Hall of Famer had only good things to say about his teammate, claiming "there weren't enough superlatives" to describe how impressive Ohtani has been in his time with the Dodgers so far.

"He (Shohei Ohtani) is really good," the southpaw said. "He's really, really good, yeah, shocker. Last game, he hadn't really thrown a curveball, [then] he decided to throw it like 25 times. People don't do that.

"You have what you have, Shohei just invents a new pitch and throws it 30 times. It's just impressive to watch, there's not enough superlatives to say. He's the only guy that's doing what he's doing." [11:05]

For a pitcher, a compliment from someone like Clayton Kershaw is high praise. Since making his debut in May 2008, Kershaw has become one of the greatest starting pitchers of all time. His impressive list of major honors includes 11 All-Star selections, two World Series titles, an NL MVP award and three Cy Young awards.

Braves legend believes Dodgers could "piggy-back" Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw off each other in October

The Dodgers boast arguably the most well-rounded pitching arsenal of any team. With Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Emmet Sheehan all looking good, manager Dave Roberts may have the luxury of using Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw quite selectively.

According to Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz, Roberts may opt to 'combine' the talents of Ohtani and Kershaw in order to ensure they can make important contributions without overburdening them in any way.

Smoltz explained his thoughts on September 4's episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander."

"It's going to be one of those things, I think they're going to use a piggy-back situation," the former pitcher said. "I can see, you know, Ohtani being a starter, and maybe piggy-backing it with Kershaw, or maybe piggy-backing it with somebody else. They have the luxury of having choices." [5:40]

With October fast approaching, the Dodgers' coaching staff might devise a plan to best utilize Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw, as the team looks to win back-to-back World Series titles.

