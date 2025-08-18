  • home icon
  "Recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard" - Victor Robles releases statement after controversial incident in rehab game

"Recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard" - Victor Robles releases statement after controversial incident in rehab game

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:50 GMT
Miami Marlins v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Miami Marlins v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Having missed almost the entire season so far after dislocating his left shoulder in April, frustration controversially got the better of Victor Robles during a Triple-A rehab start he made on Sunday.

Facing Las Vegas Aviators starter Joey Estes, Robles was hit by the very first pitch he faced. In a fit of rage, he immediately grabbed his bat and flung it at Estes, resulting in an immediate ejection from the game. Even on the way out, Robles was visibly enraged and had to be held back by the officials' teammates.

Naturally, the incident has been a hot topic ever since. Shortly after the game, Robles broke his silence on the matter by posting a lengthy apology message on his Instagram story.

Apologizing sincerely for his actions, Robles openly discussed how his frustrating injury, followed by the tragic passing of his mother, had affected him deeply.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain. Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging."
"Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from. I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love. "Thank you," Robles' apology read
Screenshot of Victor Robles' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vrobles16 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Victor Robles' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vrobles16 IG Stories)

A lengthy suspension by MLB could further delay Victor Robles' return to the big leagues

Predicted to undergo about twelve weeks of healing and rehab before he would be fit to return to big league action, Victor Robles's progress is set to be disrupted by his actions in Sunday's game.

Victor Robles in action for the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Victor Robles in action for the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

A suspension from the minor leagues is expected soon for the 28-year-old. Still, the incident could also have significant effects on his potential return to the majors, if MLB decides to take action. This would only add to Robles' frustrations, as he has already missed more than half the season.

Currently, there is no official update from an MLB representative on the matter.

