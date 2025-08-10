  • home icon
Sibling bond on display as Trinity Rodman's brother DJ Rodman supports soccer star during Washington Spirit-Gotham FC clash

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:10 GMT
NJ/NY Gotham FC v Washington Spirit - Source: Getty
Trinity Rodman (Image via: Getty)

American soccer player Trinity Rodman recently shared a heartfelt moment with her brother, DJ Rodman, during the NWSL game between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC. Notably, Rodman's brother is associated with basketball and has played for several teams, such as Washington State and USC.

This match against Gotham FC was one of Trinity's initial matches after coming back from a long break due to injury in the match against the Portland Thorns (in the match before). Quite notably, her brother was there to support Rodman amid this return. The match ended in a goalless draw as they hold onto the third position in the NWSL table with 27 points.

NWSL's Instagram handle shared a video of the heartfelt moment between Trinity and her brother at the sidelines, where both of them can be seen sharing a hug. Trinity's brother was also spotted carrying placards with "Trin for the Win" written on them. The caption of the post stated:

"Trinity & DJ Rodman are the ultimate brother/sister goals ❤️"
Notably, during her time away from the football pitch, Trinity Rodman has been frequently seen with her tennis boyfriend, Ben Shelton, accompanying him to prominent tournaments such as the Wimbledon Championships and Citi Open.

Trinity Rodman made her feelings known after an impressive performance against the Portland Thorns

Trinity Rodman (Image via: Getty)

Trinity Rodman made her feelings known after scoring a late winner in the 92nd minute after coming off the bench during the game against the Portland Thorns. Speaking in an interview, she shared that it was a very difficult phase for her, dealing with the injury, and expressed her happiness to be back on the pitch and score that late goal.

Additionally, Rodman also added that she has worked very hard away from the pitch during her recovery time from injury. She said (via Olympics.com):

"It was just the hardest thing I've had to go through with injury and everything. So being back, especially at the home stadium, with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that. You saw, I buried it, I was not gonna miss it. So yeah, I'm just really happy to be back. I miss the team. I miss doing what I love. I was doing a lot of work behind the scenes by myself."

During the conversation, Trinity Rodman also remarked that she has worked a lot on her endurance during the injury break, and her training has been significantly helpful for her during this time.

Edited by Rupesh
bell-icon Manage notifications