Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman gives emotional reaction to American reaching his 1st ATP Masters 1000 final at Canadian Open

The current World No. 7, Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has shared her heartfelt reaction as the former reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Shelton achieved his career milestone after defeating World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the semi-final round.The rising American star, Ben Shelton, began dating the US National Team's icon, 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman, in March 2025. The forward of the NWSL's team, the Washington Spirit, has made an impressive comeback after resting for months due to a back injury. In her first match against the Portland Thorns, she scored the game-winning goal.Ben Shelton achieved a notable feat after defeating the winner of ten ATP Tour singles titles, Taylor Fritz, in the semi-final round 6-4, 6-3, and has now advanced to the final round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Through her recent Instagram story (resharing Tennis TV's story), Rodman shared her heartfelt thoughts sans words on Shelton's latest achievement.&quot;🥹🥹🥹🥹&quot; (holding back tears emoticons)Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story | Source: IG/trinity_rodmanBen Shelton has become the youngest American player to reach the final stage since Andy Roddick in 2004. He reached the semi-final round at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open and recorded his 100th career win after defeating Italian Flavio Cobolli in the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman's team, the Washington Spirit, is currently ranked fourth in the standings and will take on Gotham FC in their next match on August 9.Ben Shelton reflects on his long-distance relationship with Soccer star Trinity Rodman amid navigating the spotlightThe two-time ATP Tour singles title winner, Ben Shelton, reflected on his long-distance relationship with prominent US Soccer player, Trinity Rodman. Furthermore, he also shared optimistic views on the spotlight and his girlfriend, who shares a similar lifestyle of living under fame.&quot;It has its challenges, but it's definitely worth it. It's not something that we're not used to—it's been the story of our lives, especially me being on the road all the time. It's just normal life stuff,” Shelton said in an interview with Town and Country magazine.He continued,&quot;The spotlight or attention, it seems to always to be on. Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great. It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight.&quot;For his final match at the 2025 Canadian Open, Shelton will lock horns with World No. 16, Russian player Karen Khachanov.